Severe Storm Watch (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Severe Storm Watch issued by the Storm Prediction Center earlier Monday evening for Red River and McCurtain counties until 2 a.m. has been extended.  Now, it goes until 4 a.m. and covers Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties.

Radar Image

The Radar image from 11:15 p.m. on Monday evening shows a complex of storms just northwest of the ArkLaTex.  Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

1 AM Forecast

These are forecast to move into DeQueen by 1 a.m.

3 AM Forecast

At 3, the rain is projected in the Texarkana area.

5 AM Forecast

By 5 it's near Marshall to Magnolia.

7 AM Forecast

At 7, the storms are in Shreveport.

9 AM Forecast

Two hours later, the storms have mostly dissipated and departed the area.

