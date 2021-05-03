SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for east and northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and part of northwest Louisiana. It goes until 4 a.m.
Severe storms from north Texas and central Oklahoma are moving toward the ArkLaTex. These could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes in our area until late tonight.
