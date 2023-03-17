SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms have moved out of the ArkLaTex as of 1 a.m. The Dual Pol Doppler Radar image from the Shreveport National Weather Service shows red over the southern part of the area indicating north winds blowing across all of the ArkLaTex.
The surface weather map shows the cold front in blue just southeast of our area. Thus, the atmosphere will continue stabilizing for the rest of the night.
Expect lingering rain, windy and much colder weather for the rest of the night.
Friday looks cloudy and cold with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.
Get the weekend forecast from Meteorologist Brian Fowler starting at 4:30 a.m. on KTBS 3 First News.