SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced risk of severe storms over Arkansas, Slight risk across north Louisiana, east Texas and Oklahoma plus a Marginal risk over Toledo Bend on Friday. All types of severe weather including tornadoes are possible!
The storm system responsible for this forecast was over the western US and northern Mexico as of Thursday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers are forecast early Friday morning.
Showers and a few storms are possible by the lunch hour.
Storms, some severe could cross the ArkLaTex during the afternoon ahead of the dry line (yellow line).
The highest risk of severe weather may be during the late afternoon and early evening.
Stormy weather is projected to depart the ArkLaTex late Friday evening.
Rain amounts of less than an inch are forecast.
