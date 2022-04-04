Severe Risk for Monday Night (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms across the ArkLaTex according to the Storm Prediction Center.  All modes of severe weather could occur including gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

Water Vapor Image of Monday Night's Weather Maker

Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm system responsible for the severe risk.  It was approaching the Texas panhandle and heading our way as of early Monday evening.

Here is the forecast time line according to the HRRR (High Resolution Rapid Refresh) computer model:

12 AM Tuesday Forecast

Storms begin moving in and developing overhead by midnight.

2 AM Tuesday Forecast

By 2 a.m., the activity could cover areas north of I-20.

4 AM Tuesday Forecast

Here is the 4 a.m. outlook.

6 AM Tuesday Forecast

Toward sunrise, the storms are forecast to move south and east.

9 AM Tuesday Forecast

By midmorning, they are expected to have departed our area.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Monday Night

Forecast rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches especially in the northern ArkLaTex.

