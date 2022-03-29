Slight Risk of Severe Storms Tonight (Storm Prediction Center)
Slight Risk of Severe Storms Tonight (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible across the ArkLaTex starting late tonight and lasting through midday on Wednesday.

The risk is Slight for late tonight according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Strong gusty winds are the primary culprits.

Slight to Moderate Risk for Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

The Slight Risk continues on Wednesday, but ramps up greatly over toward Mississippi.  Gusty winds, tornadoes and hail could occur.

Wind Advisory (Shreveport National Weather Service)

Outside of storms, strong winds are expected sometimes gusting up over 40 mph.  A Wind Advisory was issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service late Tuesday afternoon.

Water Vapor Image of the Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex

The parent storm system was over the western US as of late Tuesday and headed our way.

Forecast Rain Totals

Rain amounts from this system remain much lighter than last week's 5-6 inch totals.

Here is the forecast timeline:

4 a.m. Wednesday Forecast

Storms begin moving into southeast Oklahoma at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

6 a.m. Wednesday Forecast

The line may be near a DeQueen to Pittsburg, TX line at 6 a.m.

8 a.m. Wednesday Forecast

At 8 a.m., it may be in Texarkana stretching down to Marshall and heading east.

10 a.m. Wednesday Forecast

By 10, storms could be passing through the Shreveport/Bossier metro area.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

At noon, the line of storms could intensify as it moves through Ruston and Natchitoches.

2 p.m. Wednesday Forecast

By the early afternoon, the rain pushes into the Mississippi River Valley.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

Report a typo on this article
1
2
2
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments