Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Late Thursday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms occurring Thursday night stayed below severe limits...i.e. 60 mph winds and 1 inch diameter hail.

Dime Size Hail Shown by KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Donald Burnett

There were reports of pea to dime size hail during the evening.  KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Donald Burnett picked up marble size hail near Plain Dealing.

Late Thursday Evening Watches

As of almost midnight, there still were no watches

Late Thursday Evening Warnings

or warnings for the ArkLaTex.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the night:

2 AM Friday Forecast

Strongest storms depart by 2 a.m.

Sunrise Friday Forecast

Rain ends from west to east by sunrise.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Early Friday Morning

Precipitation amounts may add up to over an inch in eastern areas.

Get the latest Friday through the weekend forecast on First News at 4:30 a.m. with Meteorologist Patrick Dennis.

