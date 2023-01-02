SHREVEPORT, La. - Stormy weather is in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms. High winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain are possible.
The Shreveport National Weather Service has the area under a Flood Watch for Monday midday through Tuesday morning.
Rain totals could add up to a few inches or more during this period.
Here is the forecast timeline for this potential severe weather event.
Showers, drizzle and fog are expected for the morning.
Storms may begin near the lunch hour.
Numerous storms...some severe could be ongoing around 2 p.m.
These may last into the evening. Here is the 5 p.m. forecast.
This is the 7 p.m. outlook.
At 10 p.m., storms may still be over northern and eastern parts of the ArkLaTex.
Stormy weather could linger after midnight.
The activity is projected to end by early Tuesday morning.
