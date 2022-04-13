SHREVEPORT, La. - The risk of severe storms increases on Wednesday afternoon according to the Storm Prediction Center. There is an Enhanced Risk in the eastern half of the area. Hail, gusty winds and tornadoes are possible.
Here is the forecast timeline. The storms appear to develop by the lunch hour and depart by the early evening.
