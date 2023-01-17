SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Wednesday (Yellow Shading). The remainder of the area is under a Marginal Risk (Green Shading). Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The storm system associated with Wednesday's severe weather risk was over the 4-corners region of the US on Tuesday afternoon as shown with the Satellite/Radar imagery.
Some heavy downpours could occur with these storms. Heaviest rain amounts are forecast over the eastern part of the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and a few storms could move into the western part of the area as of Wednesday morning.
A line of storms may develop during the late morning and early afternoon. Some of these could be severe.
Stormy weather is forecast during the remainder of the afternoon over the eastern half of the ArkLaTex.
The storms are projected to move into Mississippi by evening. Clearing skies should follow.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.