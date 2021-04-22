SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible.
The weather disturbance responsible for this forecast was located along the California coast Wednesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms are forecast to approach the ArkLaTex from the west by the early afternoon.
Storms, some severe move into Oklahoma, east Texas and Toledo Bend by 5 p.m.
Showers and storms cover most of the ArkLaTex at 7 p.m. Also, severe weather is possible during this time.
Storms with heavy rain continue through the late evening.
Rain covers the eastern half of the ArkLaTex at midnight Saturday.
Storms finally depart the area by 2 a.m.
Rain amounts could add up to a few inches or more.
