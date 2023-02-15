Slight Risk of Severe Storms for Tonight (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms for tonight.  All modes of severe weather are possible including isolated tornadoes!

Forecast Rain Totals for Wednesday Afternoon and Night

Rainfall is projected to be light although there could be isolated heavier amounts.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

By late evening, a dry line and cold front with thunderstorms...some possibly severe could approach McCurtain county.  Elsewhere, just cloudy and humid conditions are anticipated.

12 AM Thursday Forecast

At midnight, the cold front may stretch from Idabel southwest into central Texas.  Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front and scattered showers across the rest of the area.

2 AM Thursday Forecast

At 2 a.m. the front is forecast in southwest Arkansas with scattered showers ahead of it.

4 AM Thursday Forecast

The front continues moving east with showers and a few storms at 4 a.m.

7 AM Thursday Forecast

At sunrise, the front with showers and a few storms passes east of Shreveport.

9 AM Thursday Forecast

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the front and rain are forecast from Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana.

Noon Thursday Forecast

The rain is projected to depart the ArkLaTex by lunchtime.

