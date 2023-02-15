SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms for tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible including isolated tornadoes!
Rainfall is projected to be light although there could be isolated heavier amounts.
Here is the forecast timeline:
By late evening, a dry line and cold front with thunderstorms...some possibly severe could approach McCurtain county. Elsewhere, just cloudy and humid conditions are anticipated.
At midnight, the cold front may stretch from Idabel southwest into central Texas. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front and scattered showers across the rest of the area.
At 2 a.m. the front is forecast in southwest Arkansas with scattered showers ahead of it.
The front continues moving east with showers and a few storms at 4 a.m.
At sunrise, the front with showers and a few storms passes east of Shreveport.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, the front and rain are forecast from Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana.
The rain is projected to depart the ArkLaTex by lunchtime.
