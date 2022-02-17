SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for most of the ArkLaTex for Thursday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible including hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
The risk is Marginal for late Wednesday night as the storm system approaches.
This storm was in New Mexico early Wednesday evening.
It's projected to weaken as the disturbance moves by to our northwest.
Here is the forecast time line:
Showers and windy conditions are expected across the area before sunrise Thursday.
Storms develop as the dry line (yellow) enters the ArkLaTex around 7 a.m.
By mid morning, this boundary may kick up stronger storms across Louisiana and Arkansas.
The activity pushes into northeast Louisiana at about the lunch hour.
In the early afternoon, skies clear and it gets colder as the cold front (blue) passes through.
Rain totals may range from a quarter to over a half inch.
