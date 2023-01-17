SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds are the primary culprits although tornadoes can't be ruled out.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was pounding California late Monday afternoon with heavy rain, snow and high winds.
Rainfall is projected to be fairly light by the time this system reaches the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Light showers are forecast Wednesday morning.
A line of storms moves in around the lunch hour.
Storms may cover the eastern half of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.
The rain departs the area during the evening.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.