SHREVEPORT, La. - Dual Pol Doppler Radar at the Shreveport National Weather Service indicated scattered areas of rainfall accumulation as of early Friday morning. Heaviest amounts occurred near the mountains of Arkansas and across northern Toledo Bend.
Rainfall was heavy enough in DeSoto parish to allow officials to cancel the burn ban. Elsewhere across most of the ArkLaTex, outdoor burning is still prohibited until further notice (red shaded region).
The storms also brought heat relief. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the Shreveport National Weather Service measured an afternoon high of only 86 degrees. Average is 95 for this time of year.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers received quite a range of rain totals. Here are some of their amounts:
Chuck Kamm in Redwater, TX had about a half inch for one of the highest totals in the northern part of the area.
Across the central part of the ArkLaTex, Dave Armstrong in Stanley, LA had the most with 1.20 inches.
In the metro area, Jason Hansford of the Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 2 inches. Next down the list was Mike Lyles in Shreveport with 1.50 inches.
Areas south of I-20 from near Ringgold to east Texas had the greatest rain amounts in the ArkLaTex! Bob Baker in Carthage had 2.15 inches for the highest total. Jim Ebarb in Ringgold recorded 1.80 inches with the gusty winds causing power outages.