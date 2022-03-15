SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar shows the strong storms exiting the eastern part of the area early Tuesday morning.
Reports of severe weather have been few according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
The Severe Storm Watch lasts until 2 a.m. The Storm Predictions Center is expected to let it expire since the storms are weakening and leaving the area.
Rain tapers off for the rest of tonight.
