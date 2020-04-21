SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible.
Also, the Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana until early Thursday. The rapid onset of flooding could occur due to soggy soil conditions from last Sunday's rain.
The storm system responsible for this potential severe weather event was moving through Arizona Tuesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A few dissipating thunderstorms may pass through areas north of I-30 early Wednesday.
Storms develop along a dry line near Dallas and head toward the ArkLaTex by midday Wednesday.
Storm coverage increases by the early afternoon.
Stormy weather peaks during the late afternoon and evening hours.
The rain winds down close to midnight.
And departs the ArkLaTex by 3 or 4 AM Thursday.
Forecast rain totals could exceed an inch or two in a very short time.
