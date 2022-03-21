Severe Storm Risks across the ArkLaTex (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Marginal to Moderate risk of severe storms for tonight through Tuesday morning.  Hail, gusty winds, tornadoes and flooding downpours could occur.

Watches across the ArkLaTex (Shreveport National Weather Service)

As of early Monday evening, the area was under a Flood Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Severe Storm and Tornado Warnings (National Weather Service)

Numerous Tornado and Severe Storm Warnings were out west of the ArkLaTex.

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Monday Evening

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar indicated just scattered storms crossing mainly east Texas during the 6 o'clock hour.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Monday Forecast

10 p.m. Monday evening, severe storms could move into east Texas.

Midnight Forecast

Stormy conditions are expected at midnight.

2 AM Tuesday Forecast

Severe weather is possible in Shreveport near 2 a.m. according to Precisioncast.

4 AM Tuesday Forecast

A flooding event could happen during the middle of the night.

7 AM Tuesday Forecast

And the rain may keep falling through sunrise Tuesday.

10 AM Tuesday Forecast

It may not end until late morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Several inches of rain are possible.

