LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're looking for an opportunity to become your own boss and live in Arkansas, you may be in one of the best states to do it.
According to research conducted by Switch on Business, Arkansas comes in third place with the cheapest LLC filing fee in all of America, at just $45.
The study also reveals that entrepreneurs should consider the low living wage of $15.55 per hour, which means employers should be able to find skilled employees to run the business while keeping labor costs down.
South Dakota is ranked number one as the cheapest state to launch a startup, according to the study, and is one of the six U.S. states that doesn’t impose a corporate income tax.
South Dakota also has the lowest living wage in the country at $14.85 per hour.
Right above Arkansas at number two is Mississippi which the study says has very affordable office rentals and a fully serviced office space could cost startup founders as little as $96.50 per month on average.