Texarkana Chamber helps businesses through COVID-19 pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce offices are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but they're continuing to find ways to support local restaurants and businesses.
At the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, chamber staff took to the streets to find out how restaurants were adjusting.
All restaurants are closed to dine-in, but they're still encouraging customers to use their drive-thru, curb-side pick-up, and delivery services.
"We want to help support you as you work through this crisis," Mike Malone, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President.
Malone says they're also helping businesses with up-to-date information on their website and with contests on social media.
Some local businesses have closed and others have limited services.
The Chamber Director of Partner Development Hannah Wren came up with the idea to showcase each business.
"We are doing something new. We're encouraging all businesses to send in a 30 second video clip about what your business is currently offering," said Wren.
Several business managers and owners have participated, from gyms that can no longer be open, to car dealerships making adjustments to keep customers safe.
The mission of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is to connect commerce with the community.
Wren says videos are now helping them accomplish that mission.
"They keep sending them in. They tell their story and we share it," explained Wren.
Wren says their goal is to be there for local businesses in the good times and bad.
"They're setting an example, so we wanted to set an example. Everyone helping out everyone at the end of the day is great," said Wren.
For more information on what Texarkana businesses are offering and their operating hours, visit the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce website.