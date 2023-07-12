LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thousands of Arkansans have been disenrolled from Medicaid following the discontinuation of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on April 1.
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave DHS six months to sift through enrollees to determine who still qualifies for Medicaid.
According to Gavin Lesnick, Chief of Communications with the Department of Human Service, over 70,000 recipients have received this news in June alone.
“We announced yesterday, which was the third month we call the unwinding, it was a little over 77,000 enrolled in the third month," said Lesnick.
Lesnick said they take a look at these main factors.
“The number of folks in the household may have changed," said Lesnick. "The job that they are in may have changed. That is what this redetermination is all about. It is reaching out to the beneficiary, getting those updates, and determining whether they are still eligible for Medicaid or whether they should look for a different option.”
Medicaid recipient Crystal Berry said she has been on Medicaid since before the pandemic, but frustration is the best way to describe her experience for the past few months.
“They sent me a paper saying that I had a household of 5," said Berry. "They also had me at double my income, jobs I was not working this year. They were jobs from last year. You have to go in there to the office. They give you a yellow slip confirming that they got that information. I turned that in.”
She has still received notice that she is ineligible, and when she worked with DHS in the hopes of fixing it, it still came back wrong.
“It will make a person want to give up but when your family needs something like that, it pushes you to go out and do that," said Berry. "It is actually stressful to keep having to do that, especially if you are the type of person that stays on top of your paperwork. You have to keep going up there again and again. It is stressful.”
Berry said she isn’t the only one.
Al Allen with Arkansas Community Organization said this affects thousands of families in Arkansas.
“We have had folks report that they could not afford to keep their relatives alive to keep their relatives alive without this system," said Allen. "Whenever it is literally life and death for people, we cannot afford to be making mistakes or trusting people’s lives to a computer system that is riddled with glitches.”
Lesnick says they want to hear from recipients and the issues they are having and want to continue working with them to get those that are eligible what they need.
If you are a recipient of Medicaid that has been having issues with renewal, call the Arkansas Dept. of Human Services on their hotline at 855-372-1084 or click here.