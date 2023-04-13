LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A federal program to help Arkansas homeowners past due on their mortgage payments will end soon, program officials said. Anyone who needs help and thinks they might qualify should apply now.
Homeowners who haven’t received funds have a limited amount of time to apply through the Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Financial aid is available through HAF to help eligible homeowners whose mortgage is in default due to COVID-19-related hardships.
“The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund has helped thousands of people who got behind on their house payments because of the pandemic,” said Mark Conine, president of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. “While there is still some money left to help people in need, we urge them to apply quickly before the funds are gone.”
Since the beginning of the Arkansas HAF Program that was approved by the U.S. Treasury, more than 2,749 Arkansas households have received financial assistance to prevent foreclosure of their homes.
So far, administrators of the program have disbursed more than $30,131,864 million to people in need and have committed $5,351,910 that will be given out in the coming weeks.
“Since I first came down with COVID, it has been a battle that many times, I just knew I would lose,” said Arkansas HAF recipient, Jimmy M. “Your help has changed my world, and my wife’s and my little grandson’s life. I will never be able to show my gratitude for this blessing.”
For more success stories from people who were helped by Arkansas HAF, go to arkansashaf.com/success stories.
To be considered eligible for assistance, homeowners must have a total annual household income at or below 150 percent of the Area Median Income or 100 percent of the United States Median Income, whichever is greater.
The property must be located within the state of Arkansas and be occupied by the homeowner as their primary residence.
Program participants must show they experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020, as well as be past due on two or more consecutive mortgage or utility payments related to the pandemic.
Hardships include job loss, income reduction or increased costs due to healthcare or the need to care for a family member.
Grants from the Arkansas HAF program are available to help prevent delinquent mortgages, home loss due to foreclosure, and loss of household utilities including Internet or broadband expenses. For more information and to apply, go to ArkansasHAF.com.