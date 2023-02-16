SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for northwest Louisiana and south Arkansas until 5 a.m. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Parishes included are Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Bienville, Red River, De Soto, Sabine, Natchitoches and Winn in Louisiana. Counties in Arkansas are Columbia and Union.
They also have a Severe Storm Watch until 3 a.m. for McCurtain county in Oklahoma. Severe storms with hail and gusty winds are possible in and near the watch.
Click here for ways to stay safe.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.