SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for portions of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana and northeast into central Texas effective Thursday morning and evening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The severe storm risk is Enhanced according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The primary threats include: a couple of tornadoes possible, scattered damaging and gusts to 70 mph likely and scattered large hail and isolated very large hail event to 2 inches in diameter possible.
The parent storm system responsible for this forecast was over the 4 corners region of the U.S. Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy downpours in a short period of time are possible with this system. Thus, flash flooding can't be ruled out. Rain amounts may exceed 2 inches in some areas.
Here is the forecast time line beginning early Thursday afternoon:
Storms may enter the ArkLaTex around the lunch hour.
By late afternoon, storms could cover the area from east Texas into north Louisiana.
Storms may still be in Toledo Bend during the late evening.
The storms are expected to depart the ArkLaTex shortly after midnight.
