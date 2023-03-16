Tornado Watch until 1 a.m. Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for east Texas, southeast Oklahoma, south Arkansas and far northwest Louisiana until 1 a.m. Friday.  Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area this evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

8 PM Thursday Forecast

8 PM Forecast

10 PM Thursday Forecast

10 PM Forecast

12 AM Friday Forecast

Midnight Forecast

2 AM Friday Forecast

2 AM Forecast...Possible severe weather departs the ArkLaTex.

Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

