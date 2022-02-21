Tornado Watch until 4 a.m. issued by the Storm Prediction Center
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for areas northwest of the I-30 corridor until 4 a.m.  Counties included are Red River in Texas, McCurtain in Oklahoma and Little River, Sevier and Howard in Arkansas.

The watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near this area until 4 a.m.

Water Vapor Image from Monday Evening

A strong upper atmospheric disturbance as shown in the Water Vapor imagery

Surface Map from Monday Evening

plus a northward moving warm front (red) and a southward advancing cold front (blue) are helping to tap into an unstable atmosphere to make severe storms.

Monday Evening Regional Radar

Regional Radar shows severe storms in north Texas and Oklahoma during Monday evening.

Precisioncast during the next few hours shows the storms clipping the northwest part of the ArkLaTex:

11 PM Forecast
1 AM Forecast
3 AM Forecast
5 AM Forecast

Then, the storms weaken as we head toward dawn on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3 for updates.

