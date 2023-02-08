SHREVEPORT, La. - A Tornado Watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Sabine county in Texas...Sabine, Natchitoches, Winn, Red River, Jackson, Bienville, Lincoln and Union parishes...plus Union county in Arkansas. The watch goes until 9 p.m. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area through this period.
Here is the forecast for the next few hours:
Storms are forecast to move through the eastern part of the ArkLaTex between 4 and 7 p.m. Some could be severe with gusty winds and tornadoes.
