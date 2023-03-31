Tornado Watches in effect for the ArkLaTex (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has two Tornado Watches posted for the area.  Across Arkansas, it's a PDS or a Particularly Dangerous Situation as long lived and violent tornadoes could occur through 8 p.m.  This area has much stronger dynamics to support these type of twisters.

The western watch is in an area where it's quite warm and humid with a dry line moving through.  Here the dynamics are weaker.  This watch is until 9 p.m.

