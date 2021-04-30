LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas State Police are investigating two deadly accidents in South West Arkansas.
The first accident happened just after 7 a.m., Thursday, in Rosston, Arkansas. The crash report states Jerry Bishop,69, of Rosston, was trying to cross State Hwy 200 when a Toyota Camry hit him. Bishop died at the scene.
Several hours later troopers were called to an accident in El Dorado. Just before noon troopers say Melvin Sampson, 39, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was driving south on U.S Hwy 167 when he drove into the back of Charles Adams', 69, of El Dorado, vehicle.
Troopers say Adam's Jeep veered off the highway while Sampson's Nissan stayed on the highway. According to the crash report the road was wet at the time of the crash.
Sampson and two of his passengers, Christion Sampson, 29, and Selvin Sampson, 39, both of Alexandria were injured and taken to an area hospital. Adams died as a result of his injuries.
Troopers are investigating both incidents.