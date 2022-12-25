HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate.
Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
According to the Wall Street Journal, over 90% of the employees in the Chicago office told Tyson they would not be moving, and about three-quarters of the 500 employees in the South Dakota office declined to relocate.