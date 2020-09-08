LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of active coronavirus cases on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville is now approaching 1,000.
The school on Monday reported 439 new cases during the weekend, bringing the total active cases to 923. The vast majority of the cases are students, the university said.
The state Health Department in a separate report said there are 961 active cases at UA's campus.
The spike comes days after the school moved to restrict on-campus events and off-campus parties over concerns about the outbreak.
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on Tuesday reported 107 cases on campus.