LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced that family visitation may resume at nursing homes and long-term care centers July 1.
Visitation had been restricted to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.
Under a state health directive, visitation will preferably take place outdoors. But indoor visitation will be allowed for residents who are unable to safely go outside. Protective masks must be worn and visits must be scheduled in advance.
Officials reported 415 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 13,606. Washington, Benton, Lee and Pulaski counties recorded the biggest increases in cases. More than 4,400 cases were considered to be active.
Hutchinson on Wednesday reacted to a Fayetteville city ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in most public places. The measure requires businesses to provide masks to those who enter at minimal or no cost. Hutchinson said the rule conflicts with executive orders he has issued and hopes other cities do not pass similar ordinances. But he does not plan to interfere with the ordinance.
"I understand where their heart is," he said. "I would prefer that cities not take that step, simply because we want to make sure that we educate people, they exercise self-discipline, they take their own responsibility."
Hutchinson has repeatedly stressed the importance of wearing a protective mask to reduce virus transmission.