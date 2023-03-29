LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton County prosecutors have formally charged the former Governor of Arkansas's son, William Asa Hutchinson III.
According to our content partners at 40/29 News, 47-year-old Hutchison has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
On January 13, Hutchinson was arrested on drug charges.
Later on in January, Hutchison's law license was suspended by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
The court wrote in its court order that Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to his clients if he continues to practice law."