SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday. It includes all of east and northeast Texas, Miller county of Arkansas plus part of northwest Louisiana from Shreveport to Many.
Winds may gust up to 40 mph during the night.
As of 9 p.m., winds were sustained at 23 mph.
Gusts were at 32!
