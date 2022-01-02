SHREVEPORT, La. - Portions of the ArkLaTex are under a winter weather advisory until noon on Sunday.
A strong disturbance aloft will move over the region Sunday. This feature will cause the atmosphere to lift and create conditions favorable for a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Amounts should remain light; however, some elevated icing in trees is possible and some slick spots on roads and bridges may occur.
Slow down and be careful if you're driving. A few short-lived power outages may occur.
