Winter Weather Advisory (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La. - Light rain with some wintry mix could produce patchy ice on elevated roadways this evening.  Thus, the Shreveport National Weather has a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight.

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar on Thursday Evening

As of 7 p.m., light rain with some mix extended from Toledo Bend into northeast Louisiana.  It was moving northeast at 40 mph.

7 PM Forecast
10 PM Forecast
Midnight Forecast

The light rain (blue) with some wintry mix (pink) should move east during the evening departing by midnight.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3 News at 10 and KPXJ CW 21 at 9.  Also, check out ktbs.com, the 24 Hour Weather Channel (3.2), the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

