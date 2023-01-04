SHREVEPORT, LA - What a lot of people call the "giving season" has just passed. But how do you know which charitable organization in the ArkLaTex is legitimate?
There's a new program from the local Better Business Bureau called the Charity Review Program.
Greg Thompson, the charity review director, said there are 20 criteria that local nonprofits and charities have to meet in order qualify and get that Better Business seal and be on the approved list of accredited charities on a website called give.org. That's a way for donors to feel their money is really going to what they expect it to and for non-profits to distinguish themselves from the many shady characters out there pretending to be something they are not.
"It's looking at trying to develop trust between donors and perspective donors with causes they care about that they are intrigued about, that they want to know more about. So, charity review works for BBB and for them," said Thompson.
But Thompson believes his job goes much deeper than just reviewing local nonprofits.
"As a charity review director, I'm not just here to be that person to assess and then make recommendations as to who should be accredited or not, but I'm there to shoulder some of the load too. So, one of the first things I do anytime I start to work with an organization to help go through the charity review process is I take whatever information they want to feed to me and go ahead and begin the process," said Thompson.
There are about 40 local nonprofits that are at some point in the accreditation process. They can be found on give.org. Any charity can be searched on that site.
For those involved in a nonprofit who would like to find out more about being fully vetting and the benefits it could bring you and your donors, contact the local BBB at (318) 797-1330.