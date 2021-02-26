SHREVEPORT, La. - Portions of Shreveport's water system have been cleared from the boil advisory.
The samples collected and analyzed from these areas were shown to be absent of any coliform bacteriological contamination. After receiving the analytical results, an official of the Louisiana Department of Health approved the rescission of the voluntary boil water advisory.
Customers in the following zip codes may resume the normal use of their water: 71101, 71102, 71103, 71104, 71105, 71106, 71107, 71108, 71109, 71110, 71115, 71117 and 71118.
Two zip codes, 71119 and 71129 remain under the boil advisory.
After a boil advisory is lifted, the city recommends:
• Flush all household plumbing and appliances through the cold water taps for at least 5 minutes. Longer service lines may require additional flushing.
• Dump ice from automatic ice makers that were in service during the boil advisory. To completely flush out the lines, dump at least 3 batches of ice made after the advisory has been lifted and disinfect the ice storage bins, as well.
• For hot water tanks, inline filters, or water coolers, run enough water through the system to replace at least one full volume of the lines and tanks.
• Replace any disposable water filters.
Other water systems that have lifted their restrictions:
- Cypress Black Bayou Water System
- Coushatta
- Benton
- Bossier City
- Mansfield
- Keatchie Water System
- Central Bowie County WSC public water system
- Gary Water Supply
- Waterworks District #7 in Keithville
- Atlanta, Texas
- Marshall, Texas
- Grambling
- Waskom, Texas
- Gill Water Supply, Texas
- North DeSoto Water District
- Blanchard Water System
- Natchitoches city limits only.
- Vivian Water System
- Haughton
- Village Water System
- A&P Water Supply
- Fair Play Water Supply
- Deadwood Water Supply