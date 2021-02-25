BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are still urged to boil their water before drinking it, conditions are improving.
Bossier City was the first to rescinded the boil advisory Wednesday afternoon.
The Bossier City water system was placed on the boil order after the severe winter weather that occurred last week stop the flow of the city's water. The samples collected on Tuesday were cleared, the state said.
The Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health (LHD) laboratory used to conduct water sampling is in Shreveport and currently without water needed to perform analysis. Therefore, LDH has coordinated with their state office in Baton Rouge to receive water samples from Bossier City.
Eight days after the city issued the advisory out of precaution, Mayor Lo Walker said he's proud to be the first major water operation in northwest Louisiana to lift the boil advisory.
Getting things back up and running took the effort of a lot of city employees. During a press conference, Walker was quick to credit city engineer Ben Rauschenbach.
Bossier City also sells its water to Benton, Cypress Black Bayou and Country Place. Rauschenbach said they each took samples Wednesday and although there are no longer any issues with the water in Bossier City, they'll wait to get the results back from the state on Thursday or Friday before they make the final call among any of those smaller communities.
Other water systems rescinded their advisories:
- Keatchie Water System
- Central Bowie County WSC public water system
- Gary Water Supply
- Waterworks District #7 in Keithville
- Atlanta, Texas
- Marshall, Texas
- Grambling