SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Arc Caddo Bossier held a celebration for Read Across America Day.
Members came to Goldman School and Child Development center to read Dr. Seuss books to children Thursday.
Staff and volunteers were all decked out in Dr. Seuss gear. First United Methodist Church gave its community ministry partner grant to the Goldman School which went to items like books.
Also, KTBS anchor/reporter Carmen Lofton read "Green Eggs and Ham" and "Mr. Brown Can Moo. Can You?" to children at Stonewall Learning Center in Bossier City.