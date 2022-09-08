SHREVEPORT, La. - Daily rainfall since early August has reduced the ArkLaTex drought down to the northwest corner including far northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas according to NOAA's Drought Monitor. The rest of the area is drought free.
Burn bans are also down to just Red River county in northeast Texas. Outdoor burning is still prohibited there until further notice.
