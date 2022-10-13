SHREVEPORT, La. - The Drought Monitor for Thursday, 10/13/2022 from NOAA indicates that the ArkLaTex drought became worse over the past week. Now, all of the area is experiencing at least a moderate drought. The worst is in Oklahoma (Exceptional) and in southwest Arkansas (Extreme).
Burn bans are up a parish today with Lincoln added to the list. Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice in the red shaded areas.
