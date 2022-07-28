SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA, high heat and very little rainfall have increased the intensity and areal coverage of the drought across the ArkLaTex. The image shows moderate to severe drought is ongoing. The worst is in northeast Texas.
As a result, burn bans cover most of the area. Here, outdoor burning is prohibited by law until we see significant rain.
A small amount of drought relief is forecast this weekend as a weak cold front settles down into the area with some showers and storms.
The heaviest rainfall is forecast in the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
