SHREVEPORT, La.- The ArkLaTex is hosting several events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here is a list of some of the events happening in our area.
The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its all day commemorative stair climb. Eight stair masters will be set up in the lobby of the B-H-P YMCA and can be reserved starting at 7 a.m. Participants who donate a minimum of 10 dollars or climb 110 flights of stairs will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.
Bossier City will present a special 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. The event will be held at the Liberty Garden in the Bossier City municipal complex. The event is free and will be held outdoors.
The Volunteers for Youth Justice teen court will collaborate with Huntington High School to host the ‘Flag of Honor’ memorial ceremony honoring 9/11 victims. The ceremony will be outside of the Juvenile Court on North Spring Street in Shreveport.
The Shreveport Fire Department will have a memorial service honoring the 343 firefighters who died that day. There will be a last bell ceremony and the playing of taps. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Central Fire Station on Common Street.
The Texarkana Regional Airport has a display case, featuring a piece of brick from The Pentagon. Airport officials will have a memorial presentation in the passenger terminal at 7:46 a.m., when the first plane struck the World Trade Center in 2001. The public is invited.
The Texarkana, Texas community is invited to participate at the Texarkana College by placing American Flags in the grassy area around the World War II memorial. The flags will be located in baskets next to the memorial along with a sign displayed in remembrance of 9/11.