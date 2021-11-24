SHREVEPORT, La.-- This week has been especially tragic for one ArkLaTex family after losing not one but two family members.
The family calls both crimes senseless. La’Jaylin was just 22-years-old. In fact, he would have turned 23 on Friday. He was a rapper, a barber, a photographer and a father to three children. The family is heartbroken because they tell us the young father was killed right in front of his young children.
“It’s sad, I want it to stop, it is senseless my sister had five kids, my brother leaves behind three children. Now, all we can do is step up and take care of the babies and hope for justice for our siblings,” said LaMichael Jackson.
LaMichael Jackson’s sister was killed in Houston.
No arrests have been made in La’Jaylin’s murder.