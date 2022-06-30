SHREVEPORT, La. - One ArkLaTex family is extremely grateful they know how to do CPR, they say being able to do it was the difference between life and death for their granddaughter.
Baby Serenity was just six months old when she was found unresponsive last year. Her grandparents started CPR right away making sure she was breathing again before first responders arrived.
Serenity survived but was diagnosed with COVID-19, RSV, she underwent a stroke and had multiple seizures while in the hospital recovering. The family wants others to get CPR certified. Danielle Whiddon is Serenity's grandmother. She got emotional talking about the care they received during their treatment at Willis Knighton South.
"They did everything they needed to do, I couldn't be more thankful, I have wanted to take them a thank you from us but the hospital keeps denying us due to COVID-19, the nurses were amazing and so sweet to her," said Whiddon.