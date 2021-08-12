SHREVEPORT, La. - A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Friday according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. Heat Index Values or what it feels like in the shade when factoring the humidity in with the temperature could range from 105 to 110 degrees. Even hotter conditions are possible in direct sunlight.
Take care of yourself when outdoors during this period. Make sure to hydrate with water or sports drink. Also wear light colored, loose fitting garments. Finally, take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks.