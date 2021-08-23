SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected on Tuesday. Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the ArkLaTex from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feels Like Temperatures in the shade could rise up over 105 degrees during peak heating. Even hotter conditions will occur in direct sunlight.
Take care of yourself when working or playing outdoors. Hydrate with water or sports drink and take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks.
Click here for FEMA's Heat Safety Tips.
