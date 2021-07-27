SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the ArkLaTex under a Heat Advisory from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade could be from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon.
In addition, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop today over much of the area, as an upper level disturbance drifts west southwest over the region. Isolated strong storms can not be ruled out, with locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall possible. These storms will gradually diminish later this evening.
More of the same steamy weather is expected through next weekend.
If working or playing outside during this time, make sure to hydrate with water or sports drink and take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks.
