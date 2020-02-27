SHREVEPORT, La. - You may have never heard of “Mr. Richard,” but he's just as much a part of Shreveport's black history as any name you have heard.
For years he delivered the mail in the Lakeside/Allendale neighborhood.
He knew the people on his route and he cared about them. It's how Richard Stewart Sr. influenced change -- one life at a time. From his service to the country in World War II, to serving the community when he returned home.
After loading his mail bag for the day, Stewart Sr. would set out for his route. For nearly 30 years he walked up and down the steep streets of Lakeside.
"There were people who couldn't read. And they would say, Mr. Richard can you read this to us. And he would stop and read and explain it to them," said his youngest son James Stewart
And kids looked forward to seeing Mr. Richard too ... most of the time.
"He wanted to see their report cards and he would always point to conduct and tell them that they needed to behave," James Stewart added.
He set the same high standard at home. His oldest son, Richard Stewart Jr. said, "If you ask any of the three of us who are hero is, that's him."
"He worked so hard his uniform would be white with sweat, with salt from his body," recalled his middle son Carl Stewart.
Richard Stewart Sr. and his wife Corine are gone now, but their presence is still very much alive in their three sons.
"He wanted to have a family and a home, I don't know if you've heard the story," said Richard Stewart Jr.
The story is about how his father fought for fair housing in the 1950's.
"He wanted to buy a home and a church and the pastor decided it was too good for negroes," said Richard Stewart Jr.
The class action dispute was argued in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. It was one of the first fair housing lawsuits in the country, Richard Stewart Jr. said.
They didn't get the house.
“The case was dismissed. The police jury convinced the city to not allow sewage and utilities to be hooked up into the subdivision," Carl Stewart said.
Although he lost the court battle - it wouldn't be the final word.
Cities throughout the south were on edge. Civil rights protests that filled national headlines were taking place in their own front yard.
Richard Stewart Jr. was in the middle of one at his high school, Booker T. Washington.
"And the police were out with horses and dogs,” Richard Stewart Jr. said. "Dad said the world is going to change be ready to take advantage of it."
"Despite the racial difficulty that we grew up in, he always knew there would be a better day. And if you had the educational attainment, some doors would open in the future," said Carl Stewart
Change was coming. In 1954, The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in the landmark Brown versus the Board of Education case forcing school desegregation.
"The first person to desegregate was a guy named Arthur Burton. He was in my senior class. But the rest of us stayed and finished," said Carl Stewart.
James Stewart would be the first in their family to break the color barrier in the classroom,
"I could have continued along the lines of my brothers but I thought it was a challenge to show that abilities were the same. You just needed the same opportunities," he said.
He attended Broadmoor Junior High before graduating Byrd. "It was on the other side of town in more ways than one," he said.
Opportunity lies in the middle of difficulty. The World War II veteran wouldn't let his sons give up.
"Our dad is what I call an oasis of optimism. No matter how bad it was, he wanted you to look at the bright side," said Carl Stewart.
Because he believed that what is possible is stronger than what has passed.
"If you have a mother and father with that kind of spirit and optimism, how can you not give your best," said Carl Stewart.
James Stewart added: "Our father taught us to dream. He never said you're not going to be able to this or that."
And when his sons decided to pursue a career defending the law, the father couldn't be more proud. All graduated Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
"Actually my intent was to become a civil rights lawyer," said Richard Stewart Jr.
He was drafted into the Navy and retired as a captain from its legal arm, the JAG Corp. He was the first black officer to in naval history to command a Navy Legal Office.
"When they were coming up, that was not even imaginable,” said Richard Stewart Jr.
Today, Richard Stewart Sr.'s sons stand proudly representing their father's place in history.
"He would have never dreamed, that he'd see his son be the district attorney of Caddo Parish, elected district wide in a city that used to laws to keep their foot on our throat," said Carl Stewart.
And what about the court that dismissed his housing discrimination lawsuit? It wasn't the final word.
"So my dad would never dream that in 1954 when that case was dismissed that his son would one day be the chief judge of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that dismissed his lawsuit," said Carl Stewart.
Living a life dedicated to service would deliver a return beyond his wildest dreams. Lessons his sons learned well.
"I believe people you don't have to be like Dr. King or Moses and create a solution that's going to save everybody. I believe if you can help one or two people hopefully that will spread," Carl Stewart said.
Richard Stewart Sr. didn't set out to make a name for himself. Yet, he did. Helping others along the route he walked is his stamp on black history.